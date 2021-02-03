expand
Ad Spot

February 2, 2021

Letter: Enforce the laws in place

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

On Jan. 6, 140 police officers were injured in Washington, D.C., and one was killed. Those responsible for the attacks on policemen need to be identified and charged. Those who encouraged that violence should understand that they bear responsibility. Those who encouraged that violence should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Our District 27A representative wrote in the Jan. 30 edition of the Albert Lea Tribune about co-authoring a bill to strengthen the penalties for those who attack law enforcement. That is all right. But often the important thing is not how strong the penalty is but whether there is the will to enforce it. One hundred forty police officers were injured and one was killed. Let us agree such behavior is not acceptable. Let us work together to enforce the laws we have and hold accountable the people responsible for that violence on Jan. 6. If we are not going to protect the police by enforcing the laws we have, why make new ones?

Joel Xavier

Ellendale

More News

Letter: Thanks for those who support Catholic school education

Lake Mills alum donates $100,000 to scholarships, but with a catch

Letter: Enforce the laws in place

Letter: Get informed on the Declaration, other principles

Education

Lake Mills alum donates $100,000 to scholarships, but with a catch

News

NAMI offers free online mental health classes

News

2020 testing shows low prevalence of chronic wasting disease in areas tested across the state

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System receives stroke award

News

$1 million in grants available from DNR to communities to address emerald ash borer

News

Free ISU Extension mental health resiliency meeting Feb. 4

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 16

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police worried about funding for security at Chauvin trial

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 14

News

Freeborn County board approves financing option for apartments project

Cops, Courts & Fires

Local law enforcement join speeding reduction program

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations key to economic recovery, says Minneapolis Fed chief

Elections & Campaigns

Walz raises $1.7 million for likely 2022 re-election bid

News

From fees to IDs, a deep dive into Walz budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles tampered with and other reports

News

A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter

Education

Albert Lea secondary schools look at adding Fridays with in-person learning to current model

News

Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal

News

Minnesota House Democrats launch push to legalize marijuana

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court upholds Minneapolis cop’s conviction in Damond case

News

Midwest economy improves, but pandemic is still taking a bite

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota has 35k vaccine doses to distribute this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports