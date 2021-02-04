Schools cancel, delay classes as storm moves into area

School cancellations and delays are being reported at area schools as winter weather is expected to move into the area.

Lake Mills Community Schools and Northwood-Kensett Schools have canceled. The Albert Lea school district announced it will be a virtual learning day for all students, and meal distribution has been canceled. Students in the district’s Distance Learning Academy will have regularly scheduled classes.

United South Central Schools will have flex learning for grades pre-K through sixth grade and distance learning normal bell schedule for seventh through 12th grades.

Alden-Conger, Glenville-Emmons and NRHEG schools will start two hours late.

According to the National Weather Service, a band of moderate to heavy snow is expected to begin Thursday morning with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected across southern Minnesota.

Northwest winds with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected through the evening, leading to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Much of south-central Minnesota is under a winter weather advisory through midnight because of the combination of accumulating snow and blowing and drifting snow.

People should plan on slippery road conditions and are advised to slow down and use caution while traveling.