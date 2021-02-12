expand
February 12, 2021

Kathleen C. Vanderploeg

Kathleen Carol (Rust) Vanderploeg, 82, of Albert Lea, passed away at her son’s home surrounded by family on Thursday, February 11, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church in Albert Lea with Rev. Riley Brown presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place immediately following the service at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Kathleen was born on November 21, 1938 to John and Alvina Rust on a farm near Anamoose, ND. She attended and finished high school in Casselton, ND. On September 8, 1956 Kathleen and Peter Vanderploeg were united in marriage. Kathleen was a full time mom to her four children; Lowell, Jim, Brenda, Donald. She also assisted Peter with the accounting in the family business.

Kathleen and Peter were also foster parents for 30 years. Kathleen was a very civic minded individual. She volunteered for many organizations throughout Freeborn County. She and her husband volunteered with Vacation Bible School and delivered meals for Semcac. Every winter she volunteered at Hephzibah Orphanage in Macon, Georgia and the Sheriff’s Boys Ranch in Georgia.

Kathleen and Peter loved to camp and traveled all over the United States. Kathleen was a member of Weslyan Church and then Faith Baptist Church in Albert Lea.

Kathleen is survived by her children, Lowell (Kathy) Vanderploeg of Grinnell, IA, Jim (Cheri) Vanderploeg of Austin, TX, Brenda (Scott) Ellenberger of Columbia City, IN, Donald (Leone) Vanderploeg of Glenville, MN; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Place; brother, Roland Rust; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband, Peter; sister, Marilyn Solberg; brothers, Donald Rust and Merwin Rust.

