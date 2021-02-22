expand
Ad Spot

February 22, 2021

JoAnn “Jo” Sletten

By Submitted

Published 9:30 am Monday, February 22, 2021

JoAnn “Jo” Sletten, 86, of Ellendale passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the New Richland Care Center.

JoAnn “Jo” Sletten

A public, walk through visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 23 at the Bonnerup Funeral Home of Ellendale. Masks are required and Social Distancing protocols will be followed. A private family funeral will be held Wednesday. Interment will be in the Danish Lutheran Cemetery. Bonnerup Funeral Home of Ellendale is assisting the family.

JoAnn Irene Paddock was born April 29, 1934 the daughter of Chester P. and Hazel E. (Hanson) Paddock in Minneapolis. She was raised and graduated from high school all in Minneapolis.

In October of 1953 she married Eugene Hammill and they later divorced.

JoAnn married Ferdinand Sletten in November of 1957, they moved to North Dakota until 2000 when he passed and Jo returned to Minnesota.

She lived at Shady oaks Apartments until she needed care, then resided at the New Richland Care Center for the past few years.

Jo loved to play Cribbage, do needle point and her pugs! She always had her pug calendars on her wall.

She had several jobs during her life including, clinical receptionist, librarian and dish washer at Oak leaf Cafe in Austin. Her biggest job in life was being a mom to her 6 children.

JoAnn is survived by her children, Terrance Hammill of St. Peter, Valerie (Mike) Johnson of Ellendale, Michael Sletten of Medford, OR and Earl (Colleen) Sletten of Owatonna; 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepdad, John Miskoweic; husband, Ferdinand Sletten; daughter, Marjorie Sletten; son, Allan Sletten and her beloved pug, Otis.

More News

Covid-19 update: Klobuchar speaks out about vaccine misinformation

Twins lay plans to host fans at Target Field despite virus

Wolves hire Chris Finch as coach, after firing Ryan Saunders

Man sentenced to probation in Albert Lea shooting

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Klobuchar speaks out about vaccine misinformation

News

Twins lay plans to host fans at Target Field despite virus

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation in Albert Lea shooting

News

Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion

Cops, Courts & Fires

Austin woman killed, another injured after being struck by vehicle

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglary reported, vehicles taken

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 18

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace stays relatively flat

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash near Ellendale

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 17

Health Updates

Beyond 100M: Biden team aiming for bigger vaccine numbers

News

Senator seeks probe of natural gas price spikes during storm

Lake Mills

5 area wrestlers place at Iowa state tournament

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations back on the upswing, for now; new cases reported in area

News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Health Updates

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

News

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

Health Updates

Closer to completion

Business

National FFA Week Q&A: Albert Lea officeholders talk leadership

News

Masonic Lodge makes donations

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Children enjoy 60-degree temps on President’s Day

Education

Area students graduate

Education

Area college students receive honors

Education

Southwest Middle Standout Student