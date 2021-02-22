Jerri Kay (Olson) Fogal

Fogal, Jerri Kay age 70 passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, February 19, 2021. She was born on December 24, 1950 in Mankato, MN. The daughter of Donald and Nyleen Olson. She graduated from Mapleton High School in 1969. She graduated from Commercial College in 1970.

On August 27, 1971 she married Thomas Fogal. They had two children Jennifer and Amy. The couple enjoyed spending time with their three grandchildren; Alex, Jett, and Carli.

Jerri was preceded in death by her mother, Nyleen. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Fogal, her children Jennifer (Carl) Mittelstadt, Amy (Tony), her grandchildren, Alexander (Samantha) Fogal, Jett Mittelstadt and Carli Mittelstadt, father, Donald Olson, and brother, Gregg (Gwen) Olson.

Visitation will be held at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home (1415 Highway 13 North (507) 373-4330) on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM, funeral to follow. Burial will take place later in spring at Freeborn Cemetery. Online Condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.