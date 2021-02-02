expand
Ad Spot

February 2, 2021

Jack Bloomquist

By Submitted

Published 10:28 am Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Jack William Bloomquist, an over the road truck driver, from Albert lea, MN passed away unexpectedly Friday evening January 29, 2021 of a heart attack in Orin Junction, Wyoming immediately after assisting at an accident site. He was a 72 year old “Hiway Angel” always helping others. His wife Rosemary was by his side as always.

Jack Bloomquist

A Celebration of Life Mass will be 10:00 am Saturday, February 6 at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea, with visitation one hour prior at the church. Father Kurt Farrell with be officiating. Bonnerup Funeral Service of Albert Lea is assisting the family. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

Jack was born on August 23, 1948 in Webster City, IA to Harold and Maxine (Menefee) Bloomquist. He worked as a welder, police reserve officer, assistant truck stop manager and the majority of his life as an over the road truck driver.

On August 19, 1967 Jack married Rosemary Kes in Carver, MN. He called her his “miracle wife” having survived cancer 5 times. Jack was her caregiver and just recently helped her through 6 chemo and 30 radiation treatments. They “team drove” together for the past 34 years.

Jack loved fishing, golf, pitching horseshoe, shooting pool and bowling. He also loved collecting coins. As a truck driver, Jack was able to appreciate the scenery of 48 states. He visited many special events, such as: the 1996 Olympics, 1986 Montreal World’s Fair, Niagara Falls and even deep-sea fishing in Key West. In 2001 he visited the U.K. and frequented Nashville and Branson throughout his life enjoying good Blue Grass music. Jack was a lovable, vibrant, kindhearted Christian man. He made friends fast because he was outgoing, had a great sense of humor and was a good sport. His generosity and willingness to help others will be remembered, as well as being a hardworking and loyal friend.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rosemary; daughter, Deborah (Mark) Petersburg; grandchildren, Lisa, Andrew, Laura and Anna; sisters, Judy Gatheridge, Jan (Mark) Flickinger, Jody (Vern Hennes) Buetow; brother, Jerry (Jonie) Bloomquist; brothers-in-law, Gene Kes and David (Deb) Kes and sister-in-law, JoAnne Kes.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joanne and parents-in-law, Emanuel and Rosalia Kes.

More News

From fees to IDs, a deep dive into Walz budget

Donald Viktora

Jack Bloomquist

Vehicles tampered with and other reports

News

From fees to IDs, a deep dive into Walz budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles tampered with and other reports

News

A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter

Education

Albert Lea secondary schools look at adding Fridays with in-person learning to current model

News

Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal

News

Minnesota House Democrats launch push to legalize marijuana

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court upholds Minneapolis cop’s conviction in Damond case

News

Midwest economy improves, but pandemic is still taking a bite

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota has 35k vaccine doses to distribute this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested for intoxicated driving and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Overheated electrical circuit leads to house fire

News

Buoyed by Keystone XL, pipeline opponents want Biden to act

News

GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 18 new cases, three new hospitalizations in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Error sends incorrect vaccine appointment messages to thousands of Minnesotans

News

Slippery roads likely Saturday night because of freezing rain, light snow

News

Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage

Health Updates

Osterholm on COVID variants: We need to understand what’s coming

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 15 new cases in Freeborn County

Education

Student safety at school

News

Coalition looking to Legislature to aid in economic recovery

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 11, 2020

News

Meats donated to Salvation Army

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Fire at Lakeview Elementary School ruled arson