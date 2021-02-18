expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

Indiana pulls away in 2nd half, beats Minnesota 82-72

By Associated Press

Published 1:25 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana to an 82-72 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Indiana (12-9, 7-7 Big Ten) rebounded from a 78-59 loss on Saturday to fourth-ranked Ohio State and has won three of four. Minnesota hasn’t won at Indiana since a three-point win in 2012.

Jackson-Davis was 8 of 14 from the floor and has scored 20-plus points 12 times this season. Aljami Durham and Jerome Hunter scored 16 points apiece. Armaan Franklin added 11 points and Rob Phinisee had 10.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Marcus Carr each scored 19 points to lead the Golden Gophers (13-9, 6-9). Brandon Johnson had 12 points and Tre’ Williams 11.

The game was tied 55-55 midway through the second half. The Hoosiers used a 18-4 run, capped by Hunter’s dunk, and led 73-59 with 2:26 remaining.

Minnesota junior guard Gabe Kalscheur missed the game and is out indefinitely after suffering a hand injury in Tuesday’s practice. He is 84 points shy of scoring 1,000 for his career.

Minnesota, which has lost two straight, hosts Illinois on Saturday. Indiana plays at home against Michigan State on Saturday.

More News

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 12

6 area wrestlers advance in Iowa state wrestling tournament

Sabonis, Brogdon lead Pacers past Timberwolves 134-128 in OT

Indiana pulls away in 2nd half, beats Minnesota 82-72

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 12

Gallery

6 area wrestlers advance in Iowa state wrestling tournament

News

US jobless claims rise to 861,000 as layoffs stay high

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Pandemic claims life of Mower County resident in their 30s

Health Updates

State launches ‘vaccine connector’ to tell Minnesotans when they’re eligible for COVID shots

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trailer stolen and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis to beef up security for trial in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial date set for man charged with Shady Oaks shooting

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County marriage applications: January 2021

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 8 new cases in Faribault County, 0 in Steele; Freeborn in the middle with 4

Education

Volz among finalists for Austin superintendent position

Elections & Campaigns

Republican Doug Wardlow runs for Minnesota attorney general

Cops, Courts & Fires

Puppy scam and other reports

Education

Walz puts Minnesota middle, high schools on path to reopen

Health Updates

COVID-19 bill would scale up ability to spot virus mutations

News

Longtime family restaurant finds success in shifting model

Education

Board considers more in-person days for secondary students

News

Minnesota lawmakers introduce board to regulate drug prices

News

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court revives lawsuit over Minnesota family’s 2015 killing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County Commissioners delay action on request for mutual aid for Line 3 pipeline protests

News

Albert Lea Public Library awards writing contest winners

News

Information sought in survey about pollinator annual report