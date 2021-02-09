expand
February 9, 2021

Hazel E. Trandem

By Submitted

Published 10:45 am Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Private family funeral services for Hazel Trandem, age 79, of Albert Lea will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Reverend John Mitchum will officiate. Interment will be at Hillcrest cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks are required at the visitation with social distancing guidelines observed. The service will be livestreamed on the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 12:55 PM. Condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Hazel Eileen Trandem was born November 8, 1941 in Rochester, Minnesota to Alfred and Dora (Zieman) Hayes. She grew up in Austin. On August 20, 1941, Hazel was united in marriage to Clayton Trandem in Austin, MN. The couple was married for 57 years and made their home in Albert Lea. Clayton passed away August 19, 2017. Hazel was a lifetime member of the United Methodist church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and crafting of all kinds. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Hazel is suvived by her children, Diane (Cornelio, Jr.) Vallejo of Albert Lea, Scott Trandem of Albert Lea, and Kim (Erik) Dahlberg of Farmington; grandchildren, Jennifer Swenson (special friend James Forbes) of Nashville, TN, Michael Swenson of Austin, Elizabeth, Peter and Emily Trandem of Mankato, Kaylee, Korey, Kolten, and Casey Dahlberg of Farmington; three special great-granddaughters Khrysty-Auhna Forbes-Swenson, Ka’Leigha Swenson, and A’Mya Forbes-Swenson of Nashville, TN; sister Beverly (LuVerne) Ziebell.

Hazel is proceeded in death by her parents and husband.

