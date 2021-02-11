Harold J. “Lefty” Schlepp, 96, of Aberdeen, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at his residence.

His wishes were to be cremated and memorial services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 12, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 409 3rd Avenue SE, Aberdeen, with Father Michael Kapperman, Celebrant.

Burial will take place at the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN, at a later date.

Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, 414 5th Avenue NW, Aberdeen, is handling arrangements.

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, at the mortuary, with a liturgical wake service and rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour before Mass at the church.

Family and friends may sign Harold’s online guestbook and view his service at www.schriversmemorial.com.

Harold J. Schlepp was born July 30, 1924, to John J. and Elizabeth (Wolf) Schlepp in Java, SD. This is the area where he was raised and attended school.

Following graduation from Java High School, Harold enlisted in the United States Army and served his country in both World War II and Korea.

Upon receiving his Honorable Discharge, Harold returned to the states and earned degrees in Business and Teaching from Northern State College in Aberdeen.

Harold was united in marriage to Margaret “Maggie” Feist in Ellendale, ND on December 1, 1949. Their union was blessed with three children. Harold dedicated his life to education, teaching in Tyndall, SD before becoming High School Principal at Freeborn High School in Freeborn, MN.

During his retirement years, Harold pursued his love of fishing, sports, and playing pool and cards with family and friends.

Blessed to have shared Harold’s life is his wife of 71 years, Margaret “Maggie” Schlepp of Aberdeen; his children: Yvonne (Duane) Kramer of Effie, MN, Sandra Joachim of Aberdeen and John Schlepp of Freeborn, MN; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three sisters: Darnella Ylitala of Aberdeen, Geneva Huber of Portland, OR and Virginia Schmiling of Overland, KS; and several nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth; four brothers: Orville, Neil, Marlin “Fritz” and Rudy; and one sister, Linda Mund.