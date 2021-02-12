expand
February 12, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 8

By Staff Reports

Published 4:45 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Jesse Ray Gilbertson, 32, 82749 240 St. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Broke Ann Hacker, 36, 1801 Frank Hall Drive. Count 1: Wireless communications while driving. Fees $130. Count 2: Vehicle registration required. Fees $30. Count 3: No proof of insurance $200.

Fredrick Walter Kastens, 48, 510 2 Ave. S., Wells. Count 1: Theft without consent. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $107.

Brandy Renee Paxton, 41, 75245 Kentucky Ave. N. Apt. 204, Brooklyn Park. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of morphine. Dismissed, conditions met or expired.

Jennifer Lynn Daniels, 30, 3701 University Ave., Williston, N.D. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine. Stay of adjudication; continued.

Lisa Marie Neumen, 39, 4730 Central Ave. NE, Hilltop. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jason Alan Roe, 43, 1020 Saint John Ave. Count 1: Issue a dishonored check. Local confinement 365 days; stay 342 days for 1 year; credit for time served 23 days. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $1,364.

Rabbert Lee Mahaffey, 27, 24 Elm St. Apt. 1, Farmington. Count 1: Speeding 78 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: Child passenger restraint. Fees $50. Count 3: No insurance. Fees $200.

Juan Ramirez, 42, 10709 Boardwalk, Houston, Texas. Count 1: Speeding 94 in a 70. Fees $220.

Dalisha Latrese Sharpe, 22, 625 Selby Ave. Apt. D, St. Paul. Count 1: Speeding 100 in a 70. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees: $200.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

