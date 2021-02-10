Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 6

Shawn Eric Campagna, 46, 207 Oxford St., Worthington. Count 1: Predatory offender registration violation. Dismissed. Count 2: Predatory offender registration violation. Commit to MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud 12 months and 1 day; stay for 5 years. Supervised probation 5 years. Fees $80. Count 3: Predatory offender registration violation. Dismissed.

Kelly Bell Moore, 36, 310 2nd St. E. Count 1: Theft. Dismissed, conditions met or expired.

Grady Gage Studier, 20, 23716 800 Ave. Count 1: Consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

