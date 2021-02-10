Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 5

Shawn Eric Campagna, 46, 306 2nd St. E. Count 1: Predatory offender registration violation. Commit to MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud 24 months; stay for 24 months. Supervised probation 5 years. Fees $80.

Shawn Jared Naser, 21, 15 N. 2nd Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Ramona Kay Nolan, 32, 404 St. Thomas Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Jesse John Espinosa, 38, 1027 Virginia Place. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Eliott Richard Edward Peterman, 19, 3104 Bobcat Trail NW, Prior Lake. Count 1: Under 21 possessing alcohol. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.