February 10, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 4

By Staff Reports

Published 7:15 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Arsenio Broderick Hanson, 31, 134 ½ W. William St. Apt 1. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Dajaun Deandre Wadley, 24, 1304 Birch St., Marshall. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of MDMA. Local confinement 365 days; stay 365 days for 1 year. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $80. Count 2: Driving after cancellation. Dismissed.

Roman Yoder, 51, 102 S. 1st St., Canton. Count 1: Parking hours exceed 12 hours. Dismissed.

Dawn Marie Hunter, 36, 408 Ash St. S., Belle Plaine. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200. Count 3: No proof of insurance. Fees: $200.

Toby Jean Mullins, 45, 65 650 Broad St., Oshkosh, Wis. Count 1: Possession over 1.4 grams of marijuana in motor vehicle. Local confinement 90 days; stay 88 days for 1 year; credit for time served 2 days. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

