February 16, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 27-Feb. 1

By Staff Reports

Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Jan. 27

Eileen Zoel Bina, 19, 121 Lake Ave., Apt. 1. Count 1: Consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 34, 1105 Madison Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Accessing wireless while driving. Fees $50.

Beau Clayton Dodge, 31, 302 E. 7th St. Count 1: DWI. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI, alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 60 days; stay 59 days for 2 years; credit for time served 1 day. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $605.

Luisa Maria Fuentes, 33, 913 9th Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Eliza Tanisha Griggs, 20, 808 Johnson St. Count 1: Consumption by persons under 21. Dismissed. Count 2: Social host. Local confinement 30 days; stay 30 days for 1 year. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $390.

Conner Jackson Kleinschrodt, 22, 2402 Main St. W. Count 1: Driving without ignition inter. Local confinement 60 days; stay 60 days for 1 year. Fees $390.

Vidal Moreno, 50, 517 4th St. E. Unit 7. Count 1: Driving without valid license. Fees $180. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Antwan Darcell Thomas, 46, Mower County Jail, Austin. Count 1: Theft without consent. Local confinement 90 days; credit for time served 90 days; Fees $155.

Lam Kot Riang, 39, 800 4th Ave. S. No. 306. Count 1: DWI, alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 60 days; stay 60 days for 2 years. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $605. Count 2: DWI. Dismissed.

Muhamud Mohamed Abdi, 36, 212 N. Jackson St., Lexington, Neb. Count 1: No driver’s license. $180.

Sarah Margaret Grausam, 29, 2233 Bridge Ave. Count 1: DWI, any amount Schedule I/II drugs, not marijuana. Local confinement 60 days; credit for time served 1 day; work release, if allowed. Fees $105.

Brandon Anthony Hendrickson, 21, Steele County Jail, Owatonna. Count 1: Receiving stolen property. Commit to MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud 17 months; stay for 3 years. Supervised probation 3 years. Local confinement 88 days; credit for time served 88 days. Fees $155. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Nyanhial Jordan Manpign, 25, undeliverable, Brooklyn Park. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Woyeich J Mizia, 34, 727 Keats Court, Schaumburg, Ill. Count 1: Speeding 99 in a 70. Fees $280.

Shiloe Devanglo Nixon, 32, 10650 Hamspire Apt. 218, Minneapolis. Count 1: Speeding 87 in a 70. Fees $140. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200. Count 3: Weaving over lances. Fees $50. Count 4: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Darryl Lamont Smith, 61, 1822 Lasalle Ave. Apt. 3, Minneapolis. Count 1: Speeding 88 in a 70. Fees $140. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Jan. 28

La Ba, 32, 309 Sheridan St. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Supervised probation 1 year. Local confinement 365 days; stay 276 days; credit for time served 89 days. Fees $150.

Nallely Bueno Guzman, 20, 2401 Clayton Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. 

Lydia Lizzette Garcia, 31, 195 2nd St. NW, Wells. Count 1: Open bottle law. Fees $180.

Francisco Jose Guerrero, 20, 908 St. Jacob Ave. Count 1: Consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Kameron William Larsen, 18, 1104 Marie Ave. Count 1: Consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

James Dakota Norris, 21, 317 2nd Ave. SW, Wells. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Manuel Jesus Rodriguez, 33, 847 College St. W. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180.

Eric Daniel Thomas, 34, 110 Lincoln Ave., Alden. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

La Ba, 32, 309 Sheridan St. Count 1: DWI, alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 365 days; stay 260 days for 4 years; credit for time served 105 days. Supervised probation 4 years. Fees $230. Count 2: DWI. Dismissed. Count 3: Failure to notify owner of damaged property. Dismissed.

Kelieye Krysta Corwin, 22, 415 College St. W. Unit 2. Count 2: Driving after cancellation. Fees $280

Brendan Aric Dimmel, 24, 13433 County Road 26, LeRoy. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Chase Anthony Garza, 19, 1217 Madison Ave. Count 1: Consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Noel Antonio Matute Sr., 61, 2009 10 Ave. W., Shakopee. Count 1: Speeding 40 in a 30. Fees $120. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Jason Michael Hagan, 46, 1102 2nd Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Expired driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Tavontae Timmy Kidd-Starks, 23, 4721 7th St. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Timothy James Wizer, 60, 2534 LawnDale Road, Grand Forks, N.D. Count 1: Fourth-degree DWI. Dismissed. Count 2: Fourth-degree DWI, alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Dismissed. Count 3: Fourth-degree DWI, alcohol concentration 0.04 within 2 hours. Local confinement 60 days; stay 60 days for 1 year. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees $605. Count 4: Open bottle. Dismissed.

Jan. 29

Nathan Glen Lutgens, 28, 1012 W. Fountain. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280. 

Feb. 1

Mohsin Jamal Hassan Ambusaidi, 21, 11 N. St. Apt. 114, Lincoln, Neb. Count 1: Speeding 97 in a 70. Fees $280.

Zatete Teah, 23, 1841 39th St. S. Apt. 309, Fargo, N.D. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees: $200.

