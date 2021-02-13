expand
February 12, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 26

By Staff Reports

Published 7:45 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Jessica Ann Anderson, 44, 617 11th St. E. Count 1: Theft. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $115.

Brittany Jane Brewer, 33, 1501 Seath Drive. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Christopher William Laven, 58, 3755 321st St. W., Northfield. Count 1: Burning prohibited materials. Dismissed.

Domingo Perez Samora, 63, 301 Columbus Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jakevia Janae Bedford, 29, 770 4th St. E., St. Paul. Count 1: Fugitive from justice. Extradition waived.

Sheila Kay Doely, 50, 11740 Pheasant Ridge Drive NW, Coon Rapids. Count 1: Speeding 93 in a 70. Fees $220.

Luis Enrique Gutierrez, 49, 9200 Bissonett No. 1016, Houston, Texas. Count 1: Inoperative trailer brakes. Fees $180.

Edgar Reza, 33, 960 Walnut Court, Chaska. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200. Count 3: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $50.

Latashia Ann Smith, 51, 4045 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Jakema Marie Watkins, 24, 5920 46th Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Speeding 95 in a 70. Fees $220.

Cheyl S Wilkins, 54, 10919 Cottonwood Lane Apt. 18, Omaha, Neb. Count 1: Owner allow illegal operation. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

