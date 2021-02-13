Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 25

Micah Hildon Ogren, 28, 16054 Richway Drive W. Count 1: Dogs running at large. Fees $180.

Robert Lee Suniga, 38, 1013 St. John Ave. Count 1: Protection order violation. Supervised probation 2 years. Local confinement 30 days; credit for time served 13 days. Fees $80.

Hollisha Denise Washington, 30, 2620 Colfax Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Local confinement 30 days; work release, can be completed in Hennepin County. Fees $80.

Kathryn Rose Westfield, 23, 1180 Lilac Circle, Victoria. Count 1: Taking fish without angling license. Fees $180.

Wyatt Jackson Allen, 18, 1412 N. Juniper Place, Broken Arrow, Okla., Count 1: Littering. Fees $180.

Daniel Alexander Garrison, 45, 133 Granite St., St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Woryah Kamara, 32, 5436 Regent St., Philadelphia. Count 1: Open bottle in vehicle. Fes $180.

Edward Paul Schlichter, 69, 112 Clinton St., Austin. Count 1: Inspection decal violation. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.