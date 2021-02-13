Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 21

Felipe Julian Carrizales, 26, 118 E. Front St. No. 1. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $200. Count 2: Failure to yield. Fees $50.

Thomas Allen Fynbo, 20, 1609 Johnson St. Count 1: Consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Fredrico Isaiah Garza, 18, NA. Count 1: Consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Jasmine Christine Longie, 20, 915 Cedar Ave. Count 1: Consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Shawn Michael Miller, 32, Mower County Jail, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jared Michael Osmon, 21, 320 3rd St. NW Unit 2, Mason City, Iowa. Count 1: Littering, dangerous object on highway. Fees $180.

Spencer Adam Edwards, 30, 365 Euclid St., Alden. Count 1: Third-degree DWI. Dismissed. Count 2: Third-degree DWI, alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 365 days; stay 360 days for 2 years; credit for time served 5 days. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $505. Count 3: Driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: No proof of insurance. Local confinement 365 days; stay 360 days for 2 years; credit for time served 5 days. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $505. Count 5: No motorcycle endorsement. Dismissed.

Alexis Kaylee Ringoen, 22, 1321 Crestview Road. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Gabryelle Breann Campbell, 21, 5805 73rd Ave., Brooklyn Park. Count 1: Speeding 100 in a 70. Fees $280.

Logan Michael Dunaway, 20, SE 2404 Victory Drive, Grimes, Iowa. Count 1: Speeding 92 in a 70. Fees $220.

Marvin Curtis Robinson, 30, 1401 Capitol Ave. Apt. 302, Des Moines, Iowa. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

