February 12, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 20

By Staff Reports

Published 6:45 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Alyssa Morgan Brancato, 19, 277 Powers Ave. N., Alden. Count 1: Underage drinking and driving. Local confinement 30 days; stay 30 days for 1 year. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees $381. Count 2: Liquor consumption by persons under 21. Dismissed.

Isaiah Solo Dampha, 281 State St., Emmons. Count 1: Liquor consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180. Count 2: Liquor consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Richard Stanley Johnson, 57, 218 1 Ave. N. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees $180.

Christopher Allen Lashbrook, 45, NA. Count 1: Dogs running at large. Fees $180.

Wyatt Gregory Reed, 18, 132 St. John Ave. Count 1: Reckless driving. Local confinement 10 days; stay 10 days for 1 year. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees $381.

Ty’Jhuan Davis Anderson, 21, 504 18th St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $200. Count 2: Speeding 67 in a 55. Fees $40.

Derek Allen Swanson, 36, 4193 Aspen Ave., Joice, Iowa. Count 1: Collision with unattended vehicle. Local confinement 30 days; stay 30 days for 1 year. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees $280. Count 2: Reckless driving. Local confinement 30 days; stay 30 days for 1 year. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

