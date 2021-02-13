expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 15

By Staff Reports

Published 6:00 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Anthony Nick Barela, 30, 1214 Wedgewood Road. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $75.

Tanner Kanzi Beddow, 27, 2130 Grand Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Theresa Mae Book, 35, 12053 800 Ave., Glenville. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Local confinement 60 days. Fees $130. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 3: Driving unregistered vehicle. Dismissed.

Carter Saul Gonzalez, 21, 2314 Margaretha Ave. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees: $180.

Christopher Allen Lashbrook, 45, NA. Count 1: Dogs running at large. Fees $180.

Miguel Angel Carrazco Palma, 43, 21234 775 Ave. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Unsupervised probation 1 year.

Nathaniel Gary Varness, 20, 408 Sheridan St. Count 1: Possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Fees $230.

Abdiwali Warsame, 37, 3902 Valley View Drive S. Apt 307, Eagan. Count 1: Failure to yield while entering a roadway. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees $75.

Jasmine Christine Longie, 20, 103 Main St. E, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Taking fish without angling license. Fees $180.

Carlos Manuel Vega, 18, 202 S. Garfield Ave. Count 1: Taking fish without angling license. Fees $180.

Joshua Lee Baker, 38, 2108 Main St., Bethany, Miss. Count 1: Radar detector on commercial vehicle. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

More News

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 19

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 18

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 15

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 14

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 18

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 14

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 13

News

Streets to reopen, memorial to stay at thesite of George Floyd arrest in Minneapolis

Health Updates

CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely with effort

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 12

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 8

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 7

News

Trump lawyers say Democrats urge supporters to ‘fight,’ too

Business

Walz expands capacity limits in restaurants, elsewhere

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Good trends hold but vaccinations stay flat in Minnesota; active cases decrease in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Theft by fraud and other reports

News

What to watch as Trump’s lawyers deliver impeachment defense

News

Hormel acquires Planters

Health Updates

Mayo to host virtual community forum on COVID-19 vaccinations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill seeks to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: New cases dip in Freeborn, tick up in Mower, Steele

News

Big Freeze medallion found

News

Wind chills to approach 40 below zero this weekend