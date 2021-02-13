Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 15

Anthony Nick Barela, 30, 1214 Wedgewood Road. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $75.

Tanner Kanzi Beddow, 27, 2130 Grand Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Theresa Mae Book, 35, 12053 800 Ave., Glenville. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Local confinement 60 days. Fees $130. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 3: Driving unregistered vehicle. Dismissed.

Carter Saul Gonzalez, 21, 2314 Margaretha Ave. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees: $180.

Christopher Allen Lashbrook, 45, NA. Count 1: Dogs running at large. Fees $180.

Miguel Angel Carrazco Palma, 43, 21234 775 Ave. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Unsupervised probation 1 year.

Nathaniel Gary Varness, 20, 408 Sheridan St. Count 1: Possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Fees $230.

Abdiwali Warsame, 37, 3902 Valley View Drive S. Apt 307, Eagan. Count 1: Failure to yield while entering a roadway. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees $75.

Jasmine Christine Longie, 20, 103 Main St. E, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Taking fish without angling license. Fees $180.

Carlos Manuel Vega, 18, 202 S. Garfield Ave. Count 1: Taking fish without angling license. Fees $180.

Joshua Lee Baker, 38, 2108 Main St., Bethany, Miss. Count 1: Radar detector on commercial vehicle. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.