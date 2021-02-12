expand
February 12, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 14

By Staff Reports

Published 5:45 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Elizabeth Veronica Beer, 29, 241 Park St., Emmons. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $200.

Connor Timothy Getchell, 21, 1318 Academy Ave. Count 1: Seat belt. Fees $105. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

James Carter Hagen, 20, 113 4 Place SW Unit POB209, Geneva. Count 1: Open bottle. Dismissed. Count 2: Underage drinking and driving. Local confinement 60 days; stay for 2 years. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $580.

Kaden Samuel Hanson, 20, 1215 Cedar Ave. Count 1: Liquor possession under 21. Fees $180. Count 2: Possession over 1.4 grams of marijuana in motor vehicle. Fees $150.

David James Hockinson, 33, 918 Valley Ave. Count 1: Driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Brian Kenneth Larkins, 34, 815 Minnesota Ave. Count 1: Domestic assault. Commit to MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud 26 months. Fees $130.

Cole Bryan Bassett, 38, 1004 Park Ave. S., Bloomington. Count 1: DWI. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI, alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 180 days; stay 150 days for 2 years. Supervised probation 1 year. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees $1,005. Count 3: Speeding 92 in a 70. Dismissed.

Carter James Hagen, 20, 113 4 Place SW Unit POB209, Geneva. Count 1: Minor in possession. Dismissed. Count 2: Possess small amount of marijuana. Dismissed. Count 3: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Aye Ywa Htoo, 24, 823 4 Ave NE Unit 1, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $150.

Kenneth Thomas Price, 38, 83965 330th St., Ellendale. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Lauren Marie Dexter, 37, 316 Broadway Ave. N Unit B, New Richland. Count 1: Speeding 94 in a 70. Fees $220. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $220. Count 3: Child not in restrainer. Fees $50. Count 4: No insurance driver. Fees $200.

Carvona Montress Henderson, 25, 1019 Carroll Ave., St. Paul. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Lamonica Chante Locke, 25, 5744 Indiana Ave., Kansas City, Mo. Count 1: Speeding 84 in a 70. Fees $130. Count 2: Child not in restrainer. Fees $50.

Imer Feliciano Torres Manzano, 28, 239 S. Pearl St. Count 1: Hit and run property damage. Dismissed. Count 2: Abandoning motor vehicle. Dismissed. 

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

