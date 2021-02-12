expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 13

By Staff Reports

Published 5:30 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 27, 2523 Logan Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. 

Nyaroun Jordan Manpign, 20, 7436 72nd Lane N., Brooklyn Park. Count 1: Disorderly conduct, fighting or brawling. Local confinement 60 days; stay 60 days for 1 year. Unsupervised probation 1 year. Fees: $310. Counts 2-5: Fifth-degree assault. Dismissed.

Tosha Sue Nielsen, 33, 22308 790th Ave. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed.

Ashley Marie Rojas, 26, 1004 Dunham St. Count 1: Failure to obtain a new driver’s license. Fees $100. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Sargba Borkay, 19, 1709 Frank Hall Drive. Count 1: Instruction permit violations. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $75. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $75.

Tosha Sue Nielsen, 33, 22308 790th Ave. Count 1: No contact order violation. Dismissed.

Michael Owen Zelenak, 18, 715 W. Park Ave. Count 1: Taking fish without angling license. Fees $180.

Destiny Laniah Montrice Derden, 19, 6125 Vicksburg Lane N. Apt. 125, Plymouth. Count 1: Speeding 113 in a 70. Fees $380.

Be Lay, 27, 1011 Rosehill Drive. Count 1: Speeding 78 in a 60. Fees $140. Count 2: Instruction permit violation. Fees $50.

Ivan Narvaez Sanchez, 32, 6922 South Loop East No. 6, Houston, Texas. Count 1: Speeding 86 in a 70. Fees $140. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

George Arnold Williams, 66, 7100 Florence Place, St. Louis, Mo. Count 1: DWI, alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Dismissed. Count 2: Speeding 98 in a 70. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

More News

Albert Lea wrestling splits another set of duals

Twins finalize $6.25M contract for new closer Alex Colomé

Late rally lifts Minnesota past No. 24 Purdue, 71-68

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 21

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 21

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 20

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 18

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 14

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 13

News

Streets to reopen, memorial to stay at thesite of George Floyd arrest in Minneapolis

Health Updates

CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely with effort

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 12

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 8

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 7

News

Trump lawyers say Democrats urge supporters to ‘fight,’ too

Business

Walz expands capacity limits in restaurants, elsewhere

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Good trends hold but vaccinations stay flat in Minnesota; active cases decrease in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Theft by fraud and other reports

News

What to watch as Trump’s lawyers deliver impeachment defense

News

Hormel acquires Planters

Health Updates

Mayo to host virtual community forum on COVID-19 vaccinations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Sheriff: Blame for Minnesota clinic attack lies with shooter

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bill seeks to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: New cases dip in Freeborn, tick up in Mower, Steele