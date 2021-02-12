Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 11

Gary Lars Anderson, 72, 920 Front St. W. Unit 108. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Joleane Karan Becker-Chamberlain, 42, 1106 Belmont St. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle. Dismissed, conditions met or expired.

Brittany Jane Brewer, 33, 1501 Seath Drive. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Nicole Paula Cuevas, 23, 908 W. State St., Kiester. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Dismissed, conditions met or expired.

Timothy Frank Karn, 70, 262 Pearl St. S. Unit 3. Count 2: Uninsured vehicle. Dismissed, conditions met or expired.

Rebecca Carolyn Parkhurst, 51, 202 Charlotte Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Sergio Linares Villalba, 25, 2400 Clayton Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Gillson P Pina, 21, 616 James Ave. Unit 111. Count 1: Driving without a license. Fees $180. Count 2: Speeding 76 in a 60. Fees $60. Count 3: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

David Ocampo Garcia, 32, 333 W. College St. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Brianna Jae Gold, 32, 1309 S. 4th Ave. Count 1: Speeding 93 in a 70. Fees $220.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.