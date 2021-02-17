expand
February 16, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 9

By Staff Reports

Published 7:15 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Travis Allen Cameron, 40, 351 3rd Ave. NW, Glenville. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Child passenger restraint. Fees $50.

Bennett James Dobberstein, 19, 1319 Briarwood Drive. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Kameron William Larsen, 18, 902 Stanley Ave. Count 1: Liquor consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Kali Marie Mason, 20, 320 3rd St. NW Unit 2, Mason City, Iowa. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Charlie Morris, 52, 1013 W. Clark St. Apt. 1. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dilen Duke Rippentrop, 36, 422 Court St. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Marques William Rogers, 22, 7000 Chappel Ave. S., Chicago. Count 1: Driving without valid license. Fees $180.

Cheyenne Katherine Severtson, 22, 214 Pearl St. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Omar Talan Wood, 19, 18115 Pelican Road. Count 1: Expired registration. Fees $110. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Jason Jacoby Hollins, 38, 970 11th Ave. NW Unit 101, Rochester. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Azizah Denise Morse, 33, 7950 64th Court N., Milwaukee, Wis. Count 1: No valid license. Fees $180.

Anthony Dean Pierce, 42, 206 3rd Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 55. Fees $220.

Lay Poe, 27, 403 1st St. SE, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Travis Tony Ripka, 28, 20 Hagen Place SW, Owatonna. Count 1: Transportation of loaded firearm. Fees $180.

Sunday Tut Gach, 28, 921 W. Front St. Count 1: Driving after cancellation. Fees $280. Count 2: Alter or deface registration. Fees $300.

Phillip Kaster Ingvaldson, 20, 104 Clinton St., Mapleview. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Manuel Morales-Castillo, 49, 1007 11th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 1: No insurance. Fees $200.

Nancy La Thepkome, 23, 6305 SW 18th St., Des Moines, Iowa. Count 1: Marijuana in motor vehicle. Fees $130. Count 2: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $50.

Sara Josephine Zavoral, 33, 651 Ivy Ave. E., St. Paul. Count 1: Speeding 90 in a 70. Fees $220. Count 2: Driving after cancellation. Fees $200.

