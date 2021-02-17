expand
Ad Spot

February 16, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 3

By Staff Reports

Published 6:15 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Joshua David Lee Johnson, 27, 1010 11 Ave SW, Austin. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle, owner violation. Fees $280.

Jorge Jesus Lazaro, 20, 616 James Ave. Unit 106. Count 1: Expiration of driver’s license. Fees $180.

Arthur Eugene Wright, 32, 602 Columbus Ave. Count 1: DWI. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 60 days; stay 60 days for 2 years. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $605. Count 3: Fourth-degree DWI. Dismissed.

Joel Daniel Davis, 41, 1027 Newton Ave. Count 1: DWI. Dismissed. Count 1: DWI alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 60 days; stay 56 days for 2 years; credit for time served 4 days. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $605.

Mitchell Paul Hieronimus, 26, 326 3 St. W, Blue Earth. Count 1: Open bottle law. Fees $180.

Anthony Edwin Radke, 35, 719 Alcove St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Sommer Beverly Blakemore, 20, 8373 157th St. W., Apple Valley. Count 1: Speeding 106 in a 70. Fees $380.

Sydney Kuhl Kania, 20, 1649 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul. Count 1: Speeding 105 in a 70. Fees $380.

Gartee Kennedy, 25, 1805 County Road 101 N Apt. 110, Plymouth. Count 1: No insurance owner. Fees $280.

Eno Buwe Mohamed, 27, 101 E. 5th St. Apt. 150, St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Rondal Darin Reliford, 58, P.O. Box 281, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Brandon Christopher Seals, 38, 2813 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Speeding 90 in a 70. Fees $220. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Eizonte Malik Ryshed Smith, 25, P.O. Box 15101, Minneapolis. Count 1: Speeding 89 in a 70. Fees $140. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Dominick Dana Wilker, 27, 10761 760th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Fees $200.

More News

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 3

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 2

Freeborn County board delays action on mutual aid request for Line 3 pipeline protests

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 27-Feb. 1

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 3

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 2

News

Freeborn County board delays action on mutual aid request for Line 3 pipeline protests

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 27-Feb. 1

Health Updates

Minnesota playing catch-up to get seniors of color vaccinated

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Pandemic picture solid; uptick in vaccination trend

News

150-megawatt solar farm proposed east of Hayward

Cops, Courts & Fires

Commissioners delay action on request for mutual aid to pipeline protests

Health Updates

MNsure special enrollment period begins today

News

Biden extends pandemic help for homeowners, renters wait

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wells teenager injured in rollover in Winona County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota House pulls $35M security fund for officer trials

News

Independent commission will examine Capitol riot

News

Moment of silence will be held for clinic shooting victims

News

Freeborn-Mower issues peak energy alert

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Vaccinations continue as key metrics show improvement in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

LAPD investigating report of George Floyd ‘Valentine’

News

Doctors who say no to opioid use face threats from patients

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for meth possession and other reports

News

Cold wind chills to continue through Tuesday morning

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Nearly 12% of Minnesotans have at least one vaccine dose; handful of new cases in Freeborn County

News

Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 3 new cases in Freeborn County; active cases hover in mid-50s

News

Wind chill warning issued as wind chills expected to reach 40 below