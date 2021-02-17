expand
February 16, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 2

By Staff Reports

Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Jose Guadalupe Garza, 49, 2402 W. Main St. Count 1: Driving after cancellation. Local confinement 365 days; stay 365 days for 2 years. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $580.

Carter Saul Gonzalez, 21, 13884 759th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: DWI alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Local confinement 180 days; stay 178 days for 2 years; credit for time served  days. Fees $1,005. Count 2: DWI. Dismissed.

Vicki Leeann Pestorious, 68, 69831 190 St. Count 1: Unlawful exercise of parking privileges. Dismissed.

Eyad Amer Safadi, 35, 323 3 St. E. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed.

Juan Vasquez, 44, 909 Janson St. Apt. 211. Count 1: Fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Commit to MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud 17 months; stay for 2 years. Supervised probation 2 years. Local confinement 98 days; credit for time served 98 days. Fees $130. Community service 40 hours. Count 2: Fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle. Local confinement 90 days; credit for time served 90 days. Count 3: Interference with a peace officer. Dismissed.

Peggy Crowley Haubenschild, 55, 29431 Mower-Freeborn Road, Austin. Count 1: Fifth-degree assault. Dismissed, conditions met or expired. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed, conditions met or expired.

Shana Marie Iverson, 45, 78176 150th St. Count 1: DWI. Local confinement 90 days; stay 87 days for 2 years; credit for time served 3 days. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $380.

Shadow Hawk Mallan, 24, ℅ Lange’s Boarding, Austin. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $280. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $100. Count 3: Speeding 70 in a 55. Fees $60.

Lisa Marie Neumen, 39, 4730 Central Ave. NE, Hilltop. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Nicole Ann Schaub, 41, 550 Kim Lane, Owatonna. Count 1: Theft of motor fuel from retailer. Continued for dismissal.

Cheyenne Katherine Severtson, 22, 214 Pearl St. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $200.

Rahson Jordan Bryant, 19, 1816 Hollywood Court, Iowa City, Iowa. Count 1: Liquor consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

James Daniel McCarthy, 46, 9629 490th Ave., Bricelyn. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Judeane Marie Nicholson, 60, 915 12th St. NW, Mason City, Iowa. No driver’s license after residency. Fees $180. 

Daniel Phllip, 29, 205 31st St. SW, Austin. Count 1: No driver’s license after residency. Fees $180.

Amanda Marie Stenstrom, 25, 2401 Ethel Ave. Count 1: Driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Laquisa Stuckey, 32, 190 N. Hollywood St., Memphis, Tenn. Count 1: Speeding 95 in a 70. Fees $220. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

