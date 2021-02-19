expand
Ad Spot

February 20, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 16

By Staff Reports

Published 4:00 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

Feb. 16

Anthony Nick Barela, 30, 1214 Wedgewood Road. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Brittany Jane Brewer, 33, 1501 Seath Drive. Count 1: Theft without consent. Local confinement 90 days; stay 90 days for 1 year. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $465.

Alexander Matthew Estrada-Fluth, 22, 1074 Breezewood Road, Ardmore, Okla. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees: $280.

Irma Aurora Flores, 31, 712 6th St. E., Fairmont. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Jose Manuel Huerta, 38, 1004 18th St. Count 1: Theft without consent. Dismissed, conditions met or expired.

Robert Lee Jackson, 31, 1991 Marshall Ave. Unit 4, St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Andrew Gary Murphy, 31, 207 Front St. W., Hayward. Count 1: Wireless communication while driving. Fees $180. Count 2: Driving without valid license. Fees $100.

Todd Edwin Radke, 56, 719 Alcove St. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Tanner Allan Spooner, 22, 1904 Bridge Ave. Unit 101. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200. Count 3: Failure to stop at stop sign. Fees $50.

Gary Alan Beach, 51, Route #1 Oakwood, Clear Lake, Iowa. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Shane Philip Hall, 35, 1604 W. Richway Drive. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Kezia Annette Manning, 23, 1749 Montana Ave. E. Unit 2, St. Paul. Count 1: Driving without valid license. Fees $180. Count 2: Seat belt required. Fees $25.

Capri Pickett, 31, 800 8th Ave. NW Unit 3, Waseca. Count 1: Driving without valid license. Fees $180.

Gilson Patrick Pina, 21, 616 James Ave. Unit 111. Count 1: Driving after revocation. $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Anthony Perez Rivera, 23, 1310 6th St. N. Apt. 2, St. Cloud. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Lynn Amy Schreiber, 46, 331 2nd Ave. NW, Glenville. Count 1: Driving without valid license. Fees $180.

Emily Ann Torres, 24, 920 W. Front St. Unit 3. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Speeding 70 in a 55. Fees $60.

Marco Antonio Alquicira, 48, 2102 Main St. E. Unit 19. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Jammie Michelle Bowen, 37, 1920 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Joshua Salome El, 24, 12944 Nicollet Ave. Apt. 102, Burnsville. Count 1: Speeding 97 in a 70. Fees $280. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Pilee Kong Gatwach, 22, 601 Harper St. Apt. 1, Mankato. Count 1: Speeding 70 in a 60. Fees $120. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Jessica Lynn Hawkins, 31, 5137 Nicollet Ave., South Minneapolis. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200. Count 3: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Lisa Marie Holt, 38, 7634 Warsaw Road Apt. 105., North Charleston, S.C. Count 1: Speeding 109 in a 70. Fees $380.

Angela Jeanette Leonard, 33, 521 W. College St. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Taylor James McCullough, 24, 821 Water St. Count 1: Speeding 102 in a 70. Fees $80. Count 2: Hands-free law violation. Fees $50.

Cham Ochala Odol, 26, 2405 Ruby St. Saint Augusta. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Vicki Dawn Olson, 43, 2345 S. Baldwin, Sturgis, S.D. Count 1: Speeding 95 in a 70. Fees. $220.

Monica Lynn Ramirez, 39, 201 Central Ave. S. Unit 10, Hollandale. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No insurance. Fees $200.

Francisco Daniel Sanchez Tello, 25, 1108 Walnut St., West Des Moines, Iowa. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Gregory Lee Smoot, 32, 1032 East Ave. N., Onalaska, Wis. Count 1: Speeding 75 in a 60. Fees $140. Count 2: No driver’s license. Fees $100.

Juanita Ellena Talamantes, 34, 207 Sheridan St. Count 1: Speeding 78 in a 60. Fees $140. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Darion Lamar Watts, 29, 2134 E. Fair Ave., St. Louis, Mo. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

More News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

Tigers notch second home win of the season

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Health Updates

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

News

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

Health Updates

Closer to completion

Business

National FFA Week Q&A: Albert Lea officeholders talk leadership

News

Masonic Lodge makes donations

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Children enjoy 60-degree temps on President’s Day

Education

Area students graduate

Education

Area college students receive honors

Education

Southwest Middle Standout Student

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Community partnerships that help schools manage COVID-19

Education

Star Class: Silent foxes

Gallery

Area wrestlers compete in day 2 of Iowa state tournament

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant: Opioid addiction may have motivated clinic shooting

Mower County

CineMagic 7 Theatre in Austin to close end of day Sunday

Health Updates

Vaccinations rebound; pandemic trends steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 16

Education

Minnesota public school enrollment drops 2% amid pandemic

News

State mulls closure of Freeborn County driving test exam station

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for fifth-degree possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman faces charge for 10 pounds of meth tied to Postal Service investigation

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 charged in arson fires set amid George Floyd protests

News

Senate vote to reopen schools lays out partisan divide