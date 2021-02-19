Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 15

Heriberto Lezama Hernandez, 24, 302 Mill St. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Dismissed, conditions met or expired.

Michael Ray Sanders Jr., 48, 323 E. Williams St. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Dismissed, conditions met or expired.

Nelson Chancey James, 24, 89128 220nd St., Oakland. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Dismissed, conditions met or expired.

Adam Robert Burt, 36, MCF St. Cloud. Count 1: Driving after cancellation. Dismissed, conditions met or expired.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.