Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 11

Arlexxus Malik Ellerbe, 24, 525 Edgewood Ave. Count 1: No valid license. Fees $180.

Seth Galen Kilian-Bock, 25, 1309 Hawthorne St. Count 1: Domestic assault. Local confinement 60 days; credit for time served 60 days. Fees $80.

Kristina Nicole Knudtson, 42, 202 4th St. E. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Brittany Chanta Lark, 31, 903 ½ Bridge Ave. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Destany Jade Luna, 22, 820 4th Ave. S. Unit 202. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Richard Allen Morgan Jr., 29, 301 Vine Ave. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Marco Antonio Posada, 43, 1201 Southview Lane. Count 1: Mail theft. Stay of imposition. Count 2: Mail theft. Dismissed. Count 3: Mail theft. Dismissed. Count 1: First-degree burglary. Stay of imposition. Count 2: Fifth-degree assault. Dismissed. Count 3: Restraining order violation. Dismissed. Count 1: Theft. Stay of imposition.

Joseph Edward Rivers, 29, 422 Havana Road, Owatonna. Count 1: Theft without consent. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $75.

Christopher Torres, 34, 602 Cherry Ave. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement 60 days; stay 60 days for 1 year. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $390.

Jillian Mari Walkerstroessner, 33, 29020 132nd St. Apt. 1, Otisco. Count 1: Expiration of driver’s license. Fees $180.

Cheyenne Denise Westendorf, 31, 726 1st St. W., Blue Earth. Count 1: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $280. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Jonathan Michael Boyd, 43, Minneapolis. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Stay of imposition.

Justin Patrick John Clack, 33, 614 15th St. S., LaCrosse, Wis. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Mercy Dennis, 31, 304 3rd Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Driving without valid license. Fees $180. Count 2: Speeding 82 in a 70. Fees $50.

Carlos Alexander Hernandez, 22, 5872 Jefferson St. NE, Minneapolis. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Uninsured vehicle. Fees $200. Count 3: Headlamps required. Fees $40.

Jesse Amon, 27, 505 5th Ave. NW Apt. 1, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Child passenger restraint. Fees $50.

Bah Bluet, 29, 371 Hillcrest Circle, Clarks Grove. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $180.

Kevin L Davis, 47, 402 S. Magnolia Ave., Yuma, Ariz. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Shawn Montique Flowers, 22, 6101 Alcoa Road Apt. 727, Benton, Ark. Count 1: Speeding 87 in a 70. Fees $140. Count 1: No driver’s license. Fees $100.