Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 31

James Dale Hagen, 57, 113 4 PL SW, Geneva. Count 1: DWI. Local confinement 60 days; stay 60 days for 2 years. Supervised probation 2 years. Fees $605. Count 2: DWI, alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours. Dismissed.

Nicholas Jordan Lee Johnson, 23, 807 Circle Drive, Wells. Count 1: Failure to yield. Dismissed.

Haley Jane Parks, 18, 102 Oaklawn Drive, Conway, Ark. Count 1: Speeding 94 in a 70. Fees $220.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.