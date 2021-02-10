expand
February 10, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 28

By Staff Reports

Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Haley Ann Cameron, 24, 2009 Marshall St. SE. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Local confinement 42 days; credit for time served 42 days. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $150.

Buay Stephen Lony, 20, 2233 Gene Ave. Count 1: Liquor consumption by a person on 21. Fees $180.

Logan Michael Netzer, 37, 318 Meredith Road. Count 1: DWI, body contains any amount of Schedule I/II drugs, not marijuana. Local confinement 180 days; stay 105 days for 4 years; credit for time served 75 days. Supervised probation 4 years. Fees $605.

Joseph William Vonhagen, 42, 1015 Dunham St. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation. Confinement to MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud 12 months, 1 day; stay for 3 years. Supervised probation 3 years. Local confinement 102 days; credit for time served 102 days. Fees $80. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed.

Brandon Lee Crews, 30, 10387 640th Ave., Emmons. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Supervised probation 2 years. Local confinement 6 days; credit for time served 6 days. Fees $75.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

