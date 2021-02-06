Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 23

Javen Juan Moreno, 18, 203 Elizabeth Ave. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $75.

Eufemia Marie Aranda, 21, 10919 Skyird Drive, Houston, Texas. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license after 60 days residence. Fees $180.

Iveth Aylyn Guzman, 20, 801 W. A St, Mission, Texas. Count 1: Speeding 80 in a 70. Fees $120. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Athan Alexander Bishop-Kittelson, 21, 6629 Cornelia Drive, Edina. Count 1: Receiving stolen property. Supervised probation 2 years. Local confinement 130 days; credit for time served 130 days. Fees $1,342.

Javen Juan Moreno, 18, 203 Elizabeth Ave. Count 1: Theft. Supervised probation 1 year. Fees $121.

Michael Allen Haukoos, 43, 318 W. Meredith Road. Count 1: Fugitive from justice. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.