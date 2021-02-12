expand
February 12, 2021

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 7

By Staff Reports

Published 4:30 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Mikayla Katelyn Miller, 24, 320 Johnson St. Count 1: Operating vehicle without ignition inter. Dismissed.

Kurt Allen Peterson, 58, 826 W. William St. Domestic Assault, commit acts to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. Dismissed.

Jennifer Jolane Meelker, 48, 83351 300th St., Ellendale. Count 1: No proof of insurance. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

