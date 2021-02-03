Free ISU Extension mental health resiliency meeting Feb. 4

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a free “Mental Health Resiliency” virtual lunch and learn meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a press release, the program will feature three speakers, including Dr. Shea Jorgensen, with the University of Iowa Psychiatry Department, who is a psychiatrist at Prairie Ridge. Jorgensen will discuss ways to maintain wellness during the coronavirus pandemic. David Brown, ISU Extension and outreach behavioral health specialist, will address the topic of how to avoid burnout and concerns for caretaker fatigue. The third presenter, Larry Tranel, ISU Extension and Outreach psychologist and dairy science specialist, plans to share information about mindset tactics for brain and behavioral health.

ISU Extension and Outreach has identified six areas of recovery from COVID-19. One of those areas is mental health issues. Region 4 area Extension Offices invite people to engage in addressing this topic by participating in this lunch and learn Zoom meeting.

Pre-registration is required at this link: http://bit.ly/mhll17347. Call Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension education specialist, at 641-324-1531 for more information and assistance in getting registered.