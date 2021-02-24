FORE/LUNNING/044335f01

Notice Of Mortgage

Foreclosure Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 24, 2015

MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL

AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:

$38,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Carla Lunning,

a single person

MORTGAGEE:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Home Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF

RECORDING:

Recorded:

September 25, 2015

Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A-518526

Document Number: 110627

ASSIGNMENTS OF

MORTGAGE:

And assigned to:

Home Federal Savings Bank

Dated: November 10, 2020

Recorded:

November 13, 2020

Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A545406

Transaction Agent:

Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage

Identification Number:

100259300000056846

Lender or Broker:

Home Federal Savings Bank

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Home Federal Savings Bank

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH

PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Freeborn

Property Address:

1528 W Clark St,

Albert Lea, MN 56007-1792

Tax Parcel ID Number:

34.011.0010LEGAL

DESCRIPTION OF

PROPERTY:

Lot 1, Block 1, Morin Fields,

City of Albert Lea,

Freeborn County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED

TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF

NOTICE:

$38,113.25

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE:

Law Enforcement Center,

Albert Lea, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 13, 2021, or the next business day if September 13, 2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: January 22, 2021

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Home Federal Savings Bank

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee

of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 044335F01

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 27th day of January, the 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th days of February, and the 3rd day of March, 2021