FORE/LUNNING/044335f01

Notice Of Mortgage
Foreclosure Sale
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
September 24, 2015
MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL
AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:
$38,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Carla Lunning,
a single person
MORTGAGEE:
Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Home Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF
RECORDING:
Recorded:
September 25, 2015
Freeborn County Recorder
Document Number: A-518526
Document Number: 110627
ASSIGNMENTS OF
MORTGAGE:
And assigned to:
Home Federal Savings Bank
Dated: November 10, 2020
Recorded:
November 13, 2020
Freeborn County Recorder
Document Number: A545406
Transaction Agent:
Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage
Identification Number:
100259300000056846
Lender or Broker:
Home Federal Savings Bank
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Home Federal Savings Bank
Mortgage Originator:
Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH
PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Freeborn
Property Address:
1528 W Clark St,
Albert Lea, MN 56007-1792
Tax Parcel ID Number:
34.011.0010LEGAL
DESCRIPTION OF
PROPERTY:
Lot 1, Block 1, Morin Fields,
City of Albert Lea,
Freeborn County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED
TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF
NOTICE:
$38,113.25
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
March 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:
Law Enforcement Center,
Albert Lea, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 13, 2021, or the next business day if September 13, 2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: January 22, 2021
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Home Federal Savings Bank
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee
of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 044335F01
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 27th day of January, the 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th days of February, and the 3rd day of March, 2021