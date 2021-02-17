expand
Ad Spot

February 17, 2021

FORE/LUNNING/044335f01

By Submitted

Published 10:51 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Notice Of Mortgage
Foreclosure Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
September 24, 2015
MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL
AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:
$38,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Carla Lunning,
a single person
MORTGAGEE:
Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Home Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF
RECORDING:
Recorded:
September 25, 2015
Freeborn County Recorder
Document Number: A-518526
Document Number: 110627
ASSIGNMENTS OF
MORTGAGE:
And assigned to:
Home Federal Savings Bank
Dated: November 10, 2020
Recorded:
November 13, 2020
Freeborn County Recorder
Document Number: A545406
Transaction Agent:
Mortgage Electronic
Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage
Identification Number:
100259300000056846
Lender or Broker:
Home Federal Savings Bank
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Home Federal Savings Bank
Mortgage Originator:
Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH
PROPERTY IS LOCATED:
Freeborn
Property Address:
1528 W Clark St,
Albert Lea, MN 56007-1792
Tax Parcel ID Number:
34.011.0010LEGAL
DESCRIPTION OF
PROPERTY:
Lot 1, Block 1, Morin Fields,
City of Albert Lea,
Freeborn County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED
TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF
NOTICE:
$38,113.25
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
March 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE:
Law Enforcement Center,
Albert Lea, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 13, 2021, or the next business day if September 13, 2021 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: January 22, 2021

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Home Federal Savings Bank

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee
of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 044335F01
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 27th day of January, the 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th days of February, and the 3rd day of March, 2021

More News

Republican Doug Wardlow runs for Minnesota attorney general

FORE/LUNNING/044335f01

FORE/JONES/21-113582

NOTICE TO BIDDERS – 2021 SEASONAL BIDS

Elections & Campaigns

Republican Doug Wardlow runs for Minnesota attorney general

Cops, Courts & Fires

Puppy scam and other reports

Education

Walz approves middle, high school reopenings starting Monday

Health Updates

COVID-19 bill would scale up ability to spot virus mutations

News

Longtime family restaurant finds success in shifting model

Education

Board considers more in-person days for secondary students

News

Minnesota lawmakers introduce board to regulate drug prices

News

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court revives lawsuit over Minnesota family’s 2015 killing

News

Albert Lea Public Library awards writing contest winners

News

Information sought in survey about pollinator annual report

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 10

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 9

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 8

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 5

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 4

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 3

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 2

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 27-Feb. 1

Health Updates

Minnesota playing catch-up to get seniors of color vaccinated

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Pandemic picture solid; uptick in vaccination trend

News

150-megawatt solar farm proposed east of Hayward

Cops, Courts & Fires

Commissioners delay action on request for mutual aid for Line 3 pipeline protests