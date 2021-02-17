expand
February 17, 2021

FEB. 22/MEETING/TELECONFERENCE

By Submitted

Published 10:49 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Notice

The City of Albert Lea City Council will be conducting a Work Session on Monday, February 22, 2021 beginning at 5:30 p.m. via Teleconference as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(1). The meeting will be recorded and available for viewing after the meeting on the City of Albert Lea YouTube channel www.youtube.com/cityofalbertlea
The City of Albert Lea City Council will be conducting a City Council meeting on Monday, February 22, 2021 beginning at 7:00 p.m. via teleconference as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(1).
This meeting will be available for viewing after the meeting on the City of Albert Lea YouTube channel www.youtube.com/cityofalbertlea
Work Session and Council Meeting Agendas will be available on the City of Albert Lea’s website prior to the meeting date www.cityofalbertlea.org
As the City of Albert Lea Offices are closed to the public. Anyone wishing to address the City Council can:
• Join the meeting via the following attendee link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85804098175. You will have the option to be called upon during the public comment portion of the meeting via the Zoom raise hand feature.
• Submit comments in writing via email to dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday February 22, 2021. Comments received will be read into the record during the Public Comment portion of the meeting.

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 17th day of February, 2020

FORE/LUNNING/044335f01

FORE/JONES/21-113582

NOTICE TO BIDDERS – 2021 SEASONAL BIDS

