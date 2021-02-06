expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

Emmons woman injured in crash on Highway 69

By Staff Reports

Published 7:09 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

An Emmons woman was injured Friday afternoon a vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 69 in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol report stated Noilyn De Sumner, 43, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

Sumner was reportedly driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Highway 69 near milepost 3 in Nunda Township shortly after 2 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The roads were listed as covered in snow and ice.

Sumner was wearing her seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Lakes and Emmons fire departments, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

More News

Minnesota governor deploys Guard for Chauvin trial security

Biden wants fast COVID aid, but minimum wage hike in doubt

Emmons woman injured in crash on Highway 69

Walz targets smoking, vaping with higher taxes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota governor deploys Guard for Chauvin trial security

News

Biden wants fast COVID aid, but minimum wage hike in doubt

Cops, Courts & Fires

Emmons woman injured in crash on Highway 69

News

Walz targets smoking, vaping with higher taxes

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota trends look hopeful

News

Minnesota Orchestra posts $11.7M operating loss

News

A meager gain in U.S. jobs last month highlights virus’ damage

Cops, Courts & Fires

House damaged by fire in Albert Lea

News

Area braces for dangerously cold wind chills over weekend

Health Updates

Minnesota health officials discourage Super Bowl parties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota prosecutors ask to reinstate charge in Floyd death

Albert Lea Tigers

MSHSL approves winter postseason tournaments

Business

Interchange owner facing 3 new criminal charges; MDH sues restaurant for operating without a license

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: State, Freeborn County numbers trend steady

News

Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed federal gov’t taxpayer aid

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested after reported domestic incidents and other reports

Education

Schools cancel, delay classes as storm moves into area

News

Broadband grants to benefit area counties

News

Plan to strip Walz of power to close schools passes 1st test

News

Democrats outspent GOP 2-1 in failed bid to take Legislature

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports first death since Jan. 20

Cops, Courts & Fires

5 teenagers arrested after 2 vehicle pursuits in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tabs stolen off of vehicle and other reports

News

Snow likely before arctic temps move into region