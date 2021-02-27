Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To two Albert Lea High School wrestlers excelling this season on the mat.

Senior Caleb Talamantes and junior Cameron Davis were included in the most recent state wrestling rankings through Guillotine.com.

Talamantes is ranked No. 4 at 170 pounds, and Davis is ranked No. 2 at 138 pounds.

Davis is undefeated so far this season with a record of 21-0, and Talamantes is 20-1, with his only loss coming by way of a one-point decision to another ranked wrestler.

We wish them well on a successful remainder of the season.

To the second round of local business and nonprofit relief.

Thanks to the city of Albert Lea, Freeborn County and the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency, who organized a second round of relief for local businesses adversely impacted by COVID-19.

Officials distributed $761,500 in funding, of which $599,000, came from the County Relief Grant program authorized by the state. The remainder was jointly funded by the city and county.

While the majority of the funding went to support businesses, $50,000 was also forwarded to the United Way of Freeborn County.

We applaud the city and county for contributing extra funds above the state money to make sure that every business that qualified for grant funding would receive it. We think this is a good use of taxpayer money and hopefully will go to boost businesses that are struggling and, in turn, lift up our whole community.

We also applaud the procedure the entities used to determine the funds businesses received. Requirements were clearly laid out, and as long as companies were within the parameters given, they received funding.

To plans to reopen the Albert Lea Public Library.

We were pleased to hear that plans are in the works to reopen the library in Albert Lea after being closed for in-person borrowing since last March.

The library can be such a magical place for youngsters and adults alike and is important for developing a love of reading.

We thank the city staff who are planning for a safe reopening, and we hope people will take advantage of this opportunity when it becomes available. We also thank the staff for continuing with the curbside services for those who feel more comfortable using that option.