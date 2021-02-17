expand
February 16, 2021

Editorial: Don’t leave pets outside in the cold temperatures

By Editorial Board

Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

We can all agree that the recent cold we’ve all been gritting our teeth through has been brutal.

It’s inconvenient and uncomfortable to say the least, but we have warm houses to eventually retreat to, and when that happens, we hope you will keep your pets in mind and bring them with.

Most every year, it’s worth reminding pet owners to not leave your pets outside during cold snaps. While some breeds are able to withstand colder temperatures, many are not and even the snow breeds — including huskies and malamutes — can be adversely affected by these kinds of temps.

Wind chills reached about 40 degrees below zero over the weekend, and though temperatures are expected to improve as the week goes on, it is still cold.

Please, limit your pet’s exposure to the elements during times like this. Take them outside when needed, but we urge you not to leave them outside for extended periods of time.

We’re including a link to the Humane Society of the United States that provides tips on how to care for your pet during the winter months and cold snaps such as this. It’s important to be vigilant when temperatures plummet.

A pet should be a member of your family, not an afterthought from the misconception that just because they have fur, they can withstand the cold.

For five tips on how to care for your pet in colder weather, visit www.humanesociety.org/resources/five-ways-protect-pets-winter.

