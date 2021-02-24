expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

Editorial: Digital subscriptions help support local news

By Editorial Board

Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The Tribune is in the middle of our first online contest set up to reward readers near or far with the opportunity to win a free digital subscription to our website.

The contest runs through March 8, and a different winner is selected each week.

Our first winner was LaCinda Peterson, and we will announce the second winner soon.

We are giving away these subscriptions to show our readers the value of our digital product.

Whether you’re in cold Albert Lea, in sunny Arizona, vacationing in Florida or somewhere else across the globe, you can always check out what’s going on close to home through the Tribune’s website.

While the print edition comes out two days a week, the website is updated around the clock seven days a week and includes news as it happens.

The website also includes more stories from across the state and nation than you would find in the print edition.

As time goes on and people have adapted to a 24/7 news environment, the site has become vital.

We hope you will consider checking out this option if you haven’t in the past

The digital subscription, which includes unlimited access to the website, also includes access to our E-edition — which gives readers a digital replica of the print edition of the paper online. It’s essentially like you’re looking at the print copy of the paper — but on your computer, iPad or mobile device.

The cost is only $1 more a month if you are already a print subscriber or $6 a month if you only subscribe digitally.

Remember, subscription costs go to support the high cost of running a robust website, as well as our local journalists, who bring you the stories about news happening in our own community.

If you’re not a digital subscriber yet, give it a try. Enter into the contest through www.albertleatribune.com and click on the “Contest” tab.

More News

Albert Lea hosts Big 9 rival Austin

Bills would give tax credit to farmers for riparian land

Building piece by piece

Editorial: Digital subscriptions help support local news

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Bills would give tax credit to farmers for riparian land

Gallery

Building piece by piece

Education

Triple threat: Theusch wins AAA region title

News

Ag organizations partner to save lives

News

4-H club donates to food shelf

News

Lodge donates to Salvation Army

Education

Area college students receive honors

News

USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals buy or repair homes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 19

Health Updates

For older Minnesotans, whether they’re vaccinated has a lot to do with where they live

News

Minnesota Legislature to weigh protections for jail inmates

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Minnesota officials hope for upswing in vaccinations

News

Council hears plans for reopening the library for in-person browsing

News

Lawsuit could have courts redraw Minnesota’s political maps

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

News

Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol

Health Updates

US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars

News

Gov. Walz’s bonding bill doesn’t include Fountain Lake dredging

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Klobuchar speaks out about vaccine misinformation

News

Twins lay plans to host fans at Target Field despite virus

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation in Albert Lea shooting

News

Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion

Cops, Courts & Fires

Austin woman killed, another injured after being struck by vehicle

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglary reported, vehicles taken