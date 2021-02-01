Donald Waldemar Jordahl

Funeral Service for Donald Jordahl will be at 11AM on Friday (2/5) at Hartland Evangelical Lutheran Church. Rev. Shawn Stafford will officiate. Burial will be in Hartland Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com. The service will be livestream, please visit bayviewfuneral.com to view the stream.

Donald Jordahl, age 91 of Hartland, passed away on January 29, 2021 at his home outside of Hartland.

Donald was born on July 17, 1921 to Arthur and Palma (Mortenson) Jordahl on the family farm in Manchester Township. He graduated from Freeborn High School. After school he attended one year at Bethany Lutheran College before coming back home to farm. He married Phyllis Johnson on December 28, 1966 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Together they raised their sons and continued to farm the rest of his life.

Donny was a very active member of the Hartland Lutheran Church and served many different roles: he was an Elder, was a longtime sexton of the church, and he was the congregational delegate for the church at many Synod Conventions. Don was an avid bowler and loved to sing in many different choirs around the community. Most of all Don loved to spend time with his very large family and his friends.

Donald is survived by his wife Phyllis; sons Jeff (Sandra) and Jonathan; grandchildren Alyssa, Sydney, and Jacob; sister-in-law Darlene Jordahl; brother-in-law Rev. Dan Johnson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Donny was preceded in death by his parents; siblings John, Edward “Kermit”, Carmen, Valborg, Eunice, Ardis, Dorothy, LaVonne, and Arthur “Bud”.