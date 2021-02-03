expand
Ad Spot

February 3, 2021

Democrats outspent GOP 2-1 in failed bid to take Legislature

By Associated Press

Published 3:16 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

ST. PAUL — Democrats outspent Republicans more than 2-to-1 in the battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature but came up short.

Overall, Democratic candidates and outside groups spent more than $16 million in their unsuccessful attempt to retake control of the Senate from Republicans, who spent just $7.7 million defending their one-vote majority, according to campaign spending reports released Tuesday, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Democrats hoped to hit the trifecta of controlling both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office. They failed to achieve that goal as Republicans down the ballot largely outperformed Donald Trump, who lost the presidential race in Minnesota to Joe Biden by 7 percentage points.

“Money doesn’t guarantee success at all,” Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin told the Star Tribune. He described the 2020 outcome as a “mixed bag,” in part because Democrats limited their voter outreach to digital efforts, calls and texts because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They skipped the door-knocking that leaders described as critical — which the GOP continued.

Democrats kept their majority in the Minnesota House, but lost five seats despite spending $9.1 million to $4.5 million for the GOP.

“Despite being massively outspent, we held every Republican seat, picked up seats in the suburbs, knocked off longtime Democrat incumbents, and made historic gains on the Iron Range,” House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt told the Star Tribune.

Most spending on legislative races didn’t come from the candidates themselves, who are subject to fairly strict campaign finance regulations, but from political parties and interest groups.

More News

Broadband grants to benefit area counties

Albert Lea boys’ hockey cruises past Austin

FORE/LUNNING/044335f01

FEB. 8/MEETING/TELECONFERENCE

News

Broadband grants to benefit area counties

News

Plan to strip Walz of power to close schools passes 1st test

News

Democrats outspent GOP 2-1 in failed bid to take Legislature

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports first death since Jan. 20

Cops, Courts & Fires

5 teenagers arrested after 2 vehicle pursuits in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tabs stolen off of vehicle and other reports

News

Snow likely before arctic temps move into region

Education

Work nears completion

News

Legislators propose bills for $7.5M in funding to complete dredging

News

Albert Lea High School second quarter honor roll

Education

Lake Mills alum donates $100,000 to scholarships, but with a catch

News

NAMI offers free online mental health classes

News

2020 testing shows low prevalence of chronic wasting disease in areas tested across the state

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System receives stroke award

News

$1 million in grants available from DNR to communities to address emerald ash borer

News

Free ISU Extension mental health resiliency meeting Feb. 4

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 16

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police worried about funding for security at Chauvin trial

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 14

News

Freeborn County board approves financing option for apartments project

Cops, Courts & Fires

Local law enforcement join speeding reduction program

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations key to economic recovery, says Minneapolis Fed chief

Elections & Campaigns

Walz raises $1.7 million for likely 2022 re-election bid