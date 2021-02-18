expand
February 18, 2021

Debra Dahlum-Olsen

Debra “Deb” Diane Dahlum-Olsen, age 63 of Lyle, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa. Deb was born October 19, 1957 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Harry and Sylvia (Fjelstad) Dahlum. She graduated from Glenville High School in 1976. On September 14, 1984, Deb married Marty “Hop” Olsen in Reno, Nevada. She worked as a grain merchandiser for Northern Country Co-op in Toeterville, Iowa. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle. Deb was always ready to party. She spent her free time playing softball and pool, gardening, and enjoying the outdoors. Deb especially loved to go fishing. Some of her favorite places to fish were Six Mile Lake and Lake of the Woods. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Marty “Hop” Olsen of Lyle, MN; stepdaughter, Cassie (Luke) Hall of Albert Lea, MN; two grandchildren, Rylan Hall and Collen Hall; brother, Michael (Sandy) Dahlum of Glenville, MN; sister, Janice (Jerry Jensen) VanRyswyk of Albert Lea, MN; sisters-in-law, Fran Dahlum of Myrtle, MN, Melody (Scott) Schrag of St. Ansgar, IA; brothers-in-law, Derby (Barb) Olsen of Albert Lea, MN, Derry (Debbie) Olsen of Lyle, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Sylvia Dahlum; brother, John Dahlum; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Garmen and Agnes Olsen; five brothers-in-law; and one niece.

A funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle. Visitation took place from 11:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment was in Woodbury Cemetery, Lyle, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

