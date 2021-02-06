Daily COVID-19 update: 9 new cases in Freeborn County; new death reported in Waseca County

Freeborn County reported nine new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday and three new hospitalizations in the daily update from health officials.

The county has had 2,672 cumulative cases, of which 100 are considered active. No new deaths were reported.

The new cases included two people ages 5 to 9, two people 15 to 19, one person in their 30s, two people in their 50s and two people in their 60s.

Minnesota reported 1,030 new COVID-19 cases, increasing its cumulative total to 467,217. Of that number, about 15,000 are considered active cases and 362 people are hospitalized, including 82 in intensive care.

Seventeen new deaths were reported across the state, including one person from Waseca County, who was between 70 and 74. Seven of the people who died resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 6,289 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,966 people resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on area counties:

• Faribault County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 1,145 total cases

• Mower County: eight new lab-confirmed cases; 3,896 total cases

• Steele County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 2,899 total cases

• Waseca County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 1,992 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths