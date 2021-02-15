Covid-19 update: Vaccinations continue as key metrics show improvement in Minnesota

Key COVID-19 metrics in Minnesota continue to show improvement, as the number of state residents who’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine surpasses 675,000.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported two deaths Monday, the lowest since Feb. 1, bringing the seven-day average down slightly to just below 11 deaths per day. The state also logged 611 new confirmed cases.

The test positivity rate also remained flat, at 2.9 percent, which is just above Minnesota’s low record of 2.76 percent on June 20, 2020.

COVID-19 vaccinations are up week over week, leading to a gradual upward trend in the state’s average daily vaccination pace. More than 12 percent of Minnesotans have received at least their first shot of the vaccine, as of data through Saturday.

The increase in vaccinations are overwhelmingly concentrated among older Minnesotans, of whom nearly one-third have received at least one shot.

Just over 4 percent of Minnesota residents of all ages have received both doses to complete their vaccinations.

In total, nearly 915,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

The state is at an all-time high for the number of doses administered within three days of receipt by providers, though the state is just short of its goal of 90 percent of doses within three days.

As of Sunday, Minnesota ranked 24th among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s was up from 28th on Saturday. With federal vaccine shipments rising, the pace of vaccinations may increase in the coming days.

About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials continue to monitor new virus strains circulating in the United States, which may be more contagious. Officials have warned that they could lead to an increase in cases.

South-central Minnesota

Freeborn County reported four new lab-confirmed cases on Monday, increasing its cumulative cases to 2,721. Of the total, 49 are considered active cases.

There were no new hospitalizations and no new deaths Monday. The county’s death total from the pandemic stands at 23.

The new cases included two people in their 70s and two in their 20s.

The following is an update on other area counties: