expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

Covid-19 update: Pandemic claims life of Mower County resident in their 30s

By Staff Reports

Published 1:01 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Mower County reported its 31st death from Covid-19 on Thursday, a person between the ages of 30 and 34.

It was the county’s first death since the week ending Feb. 4.

Freeborn County reported 10 new lab-confirmed cases on Thursday, increasing its cumulative cases to 2,736. Of the total, 47 are considered active cases.

There was one new hospitalization but no new deaths Thursday. The county’s death total from the pandemic stands at 23.

The new cases were three people in their 40s and 80s; and one apiece in their 20s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: five new cases; 1,198 total cases
  • Mower County: eight new cases; 3,965 total cases
  • Steele County: seven new cases; 2,954 total cases
  • Waseca County: five new case; 2,044 total cases

Minnesota reported 14 more deaths – including the one in south-central Minnesota, in Mower County – caused by COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 928 new cases.

More News

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 12

6 area wrestlers advance in Iowa state wrestling tournament

Sabonis, Brogdon lead Pacers past Timberwolves 134-128 in OT

Indiana pulls away in 2nd half, beats Minnesota 82-72

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 12

Gallery

6 area wrestlers advance in Iowa state wrestling tournament

News

US jobless claims rise to 861,000 as layoffs stay high

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Pandemic claims life of Mower County resident in their 30s

Health Updates

State launches ‘vaccine connector’ to tell Minnesotans when they’re eligible for COVID shots

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trailer stolen and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis to beef up security for trial in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trial date set for man charged with Shady Oaks shooting

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County marriage applications: January 2021

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 8 new cases in Faribault County, 0 in Steele; Freeborn in the middle with 4

Education

Volz among finalists for Austin superintendent position

Elections & Campaigns

Republican Doug Wardlow runs for Minnesota attorney general

Cops, Courts & Fires

Puppy scam and other reports

Education

Walz puts Minnesota middle, high schools on path to reopen

Health Updates

COVID-19 bill would scale up ability to spot virus mutations

News

Longtime family restaurant finds success in shifting model

Education

Board considers more in-person days for secondary students

News

Minnesota lawmakers introduce board to regulate drug prices

News

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court revives lawsuit over Minnesota family’s 2015 killing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County Commissioners delay action on request for mutual aid for Line 3 pipeline protests

News

Albert Lea Public Library awards writing contest winners

News

Information sought in survey about pollinator annual report