COVID-19 update: New cases fall locally, around Minnesota

The newest COVID-19 data continues to show Minnesota on a positive path, with active cases, hospital admissions and deaths holding at or near their lowest levels since the fall.

The state Health Department reported 564 newly confirmed or probable cases Monday — the lowest number in nearly five months.

The pace of vaccinations, however, continues to frustrate, and state officials say they need more vaccine doses to meet the demand. Minnesota took a step back last week, with fewer vaccinations reported than the previous week. The trend appears to be continuing this week.

Minnesota averaged about 24,000 daily doses administered over the past seven days, down from nearly 32,000 a day a week ago. About 10.1 percent of Minnesotans have received at least one dose as of Saturday, with about 2.8 percent completely vaccinated.

Three reported deaths on Monday raised Minnesota’s toll to 6,302. Among those who’ve died, about 63 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The state’s recorded 468,682 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic. About 97 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

Hospitalization counts remain encouraging — 330 Minnesotans were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, with 80 needing intensive care. ICU cases remain at September levels.

The newest numbers come as Minnesota’s hospitality industry pushes officials to reopen the state completely by May 1.

State officials continue to caution that the hopeful trends are still tenuous, noting the new virus strains arriving in the United States, including two cases of the Brazilian strain and 16 of the U.K. variant in Minnesota.

South-central Minnesota update

Freeborn County reported two new lab-confirmed cases on Monday, increasing its cumulative cases to 2,681. Of the total, 84 are considered active cases.

No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.

The new cases included one person in their 20s and one person in their 70s.

The following is an update on other area counties: