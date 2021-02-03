expand
February 3, 2021

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports first death since Jan. 20

By Staff Reports

Published 11:47 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Freeborn County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, a person between the ages of 90 and 94, on Tuesday.

It was Freeborn County’s first COVID fatality since two deaths were reported on Jan. 20.

The county’s active cases stood at 131.

The cases were distributed among people ages 60s, teens, 30s, and 50s.

There were no new hospitalizations.

Freeborn has had 2,638 total cases and 24 deaths.

The following are updates on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: 1 new lab-confirmed case; 1,129 total cases.
  • Mower County: 14 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,858 total cases.
  • Steele County: 9 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,868 total cases.
  • Waseca County: 1 new lab-confirmed case; 1,971 total cases.

Minnesota reported 24 more deaths – including the one in Freeborn County – caused by COVID-19 Wednesday, along with 669 new cases.

