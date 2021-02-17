expand
Ad Spot

February 17, 2021

Covid-19 update: 8 new cases in Faribault County, 0 in Steele; Freeborn in the middle with 4

By Staff Reports

Published 3:58 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Freeborn County reported four new lab-confirmed cases on Wednesday, increasing its cumulative cases to 2,726. Of the total, 43 are considered active cases.

There were no new hospitalizations and no new deaths Wednesday. The county’s death total from the pandemic stands at 23.

The new cases were people in their 20s, 60s, and 70s; one was of an unknown age.

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: eight new cases; 1,193 total cases
  • Mower County: five new cases; 3,956 total cases
  • Steele County: no new cases; 2,948 total cases
  • Waseca County: one new case; 2,040 total cases

Minnesota reported 10 more deaths – none in south-central Minnesota – caused by COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 783 new cases.

 

More News

Covid-19 update: 8 new cases in Faribault County, 0 in Steele; Freeborn in the middle with 4

Volz among finalists for Austin superintendent position

Republican Doug Wardlow runs for Minnesota attorney general

FORE/LUNNING/044335f01

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: 8 new cases in Faribault County, 0 in Steele; Freeborn in the middle with 4

Education

Volz among finalists for Austin superintendent position

Elections & Campaigns

Republican Doug Wardlow runs for Minnesota attorney general

Cops, Courts & Fires

Puppy scam and other reports

Education

Walz approves middle, high school reopenings starting Monday

Health Updates

COVID-19 bill would scale up ability to spot virus mutations

News

Longtime family restaurant finds success in shifting model

Education

Board considers more in-person days for secondary students

News

Minnesota lawmakers introduce board to regulate drug prices

News

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court revives lawsuit over Minnesota family’s 2015 killing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County Commissioners delay action on request for mutual aid for Line 3 pipeline protests

News

Albert Lea Public Library awards writing contest winners

News

Information sought in survey about pollinator annual report

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 10

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 9

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 8

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 5

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 4

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 3

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 2

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 27-Feb. 1

Health Updates

Minnesota playing catch-up to get seniors of color vaccinated