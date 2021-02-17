Covid-19 update: 8 new cases in Faribault County, 0 in Steele; Freeborn in the middle with 4

Freeborn County reported four new lab-confirmed cases on Wednesday, increasing its cumulative cases to 2,726. Of the total, 43 are considered active cases.

There were no new hospitalizations and no new deaths Wednesday. The county’s death total from the pandemic stands at 23.

The new cases were people in their 20s, 60s, and 70s; one was of an unknown age.

The following is an update on other area counties:

Faribault County: eight new cases; 1,193 total cases

Mower County: five new cases; 3,956 total cases

Steele County: no new cases; 2,948 total cases

Waseca County: one new case; 2,040 total cases

Minnesota reported 10 more deaths – none in south-central Minnesota – caused by COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 783 new cases.