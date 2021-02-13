expand
Ad Spot

February 14, 2021

COVID-19 update: 3 new cases in Freeborn County; active cases hover in mid-50s

By Staff Reports

Published 4:14 pm Saturday, February 13, 2021

Freeborn County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic to 2,711.

One new case was also added to the county from another county.

Of the total cases, 56 are considered active.

No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.

Statewide, 964 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the county’s 472,791 total cases since the start of the pandemic, of which about 14,000 are considered active and 326 are hospitalized, including 73 in intensive care.

Seven new deaths were reported across the state from six counties. The people who died ranged in age from late 40s to early 90s. Three resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The state has now had 6,369 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 4,014 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,174 total cases

• Mower County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 3,935 total cases

• Steele County; five new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 2,940 total cases

• Waseca County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 2,025 total cases

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 1,121 26 1,147 33
Anoka 29,783 2,734 32,517 378
Becker 2,897 101 2,998 41
Beltrami 3,035 245 3,280 48
Benton 4,165 205 4,370 90
Big Stone 478 16 494 3
Blue Earth 5,649 58 5,707 34
Brown 2,291 51 2,342 37
Carlton 2,523 431 2,954 43
Carver 6,885 482 7,367 40
Cass 2,084 60 2,144 24
Chippewa 1,308 41 1,349 35
Chisago 4,514 302 4,816 43
Clay 6,592 137 6,729 84
Clearwater 665 36 701 14
Cook 117 2 119 0
Cottonwood 1,228 98 1,326 20
Crow Wing 4,962 114 5,076 80
Dakota 33,140 1,902 35,042 376
Dodge 1,468 17 1,485 4
Douglas 3,674 190 3,864 68
Faribault 1,161 13 1,174 16
Fillmore 1,334 16 1,350 8
Freeborn 2,689 22 2,711 23
Goodhue 3,726 57 3,783 65
Grant 459 8 467 8
Hennepin 93,929 4,193 98,122 1,565
Houston 1,492 54 1,546 14
Hubbard 1,520 61 1,581 39
Isanti 2,786 209 2,995 49
Itasca 2,955 46 3,001 45
Jackson 824 82 906 10
Kanabec 1,018 29 1,047 19
Kandiyohi 5,649 59 5,708 74
Kittson 354 40 394 21
Koochiching 603 12 615 11
Lac qui Parle 619 55 674 16
Lake 604 91 695 17
Lake of the Woods 202 8 210 1
Le Sueur 2,231 35 2,266 20
Lincoln 488 11 499 2
Lyon 3,009 96 3,105 43
Mahnomen 424 5 429 7
Marshall 704 31 735 15
Martin 1,767 46 1,813 27
McLeod 3,291 52 3,343 49
Meeker 2,009 32 2,041 33
Mille Lacs 2,139 85 2,224 46
Morrison 3,046 141 3,187 46
Mower 3,851 84 3,935 30
Murray 821 112 933 8
Nicollet 2,374 66 2,440 40
Nobles 3,705 104 3,809 47
Norman 425 6 431 8
Olmsted 11,394 76 11,470 84
Otter Tail 4,514 215 4,729 70
Pennington 979 171 1,150 16
Pine 2,594 164 2,758 16
Pipestone 957 42 999 24
Polk 3,155 221 3,376 62
Pope 756 14 770 5
Ramsey 40,310 1,791 42,101 787
Red Lake 289 48 337 4
Redwood 1,413 33 1,446 27
Renville 1,391 54 1,445 40
Rice 6,452 131 6,583 87
Rock 1,027 120 1,147 12
Roseau 1,602 113 1,715 17
Scott 12,152 652 12,804 104
Sherburne 7,948 615 8,563 72
Sibley 1,098 40 1,138 9
St. Louis 13,652 836 14,488 261
Stearns 17,810 697 18,507 199
Steele 2,920 20 2,940 11
Stevens 710 10 720 8
Swift 846 23 869 18
Todd 2,354 30 2,384 30
Traverse 235 62 297 5
Wabasha 1,820 13 1,833 3
Wadena 1,214 44 1,258 19
Waseca 2,006 19 2,025 17
Washington 20,465 1,010 21,475 249
Watonwan 1,110 9 1,119 8
Wilkin 614 43 657 10
Winona 4,054 42 4,096 48
Wright 11,207 1,008 12,215 113
Yellow Medicine 895 70 965 17
Unknown/missing 392 24 416 0

More News

COVID-19 update: 3 new cases in Freeborn County; active cases hover in mid-50s

FORE/SWENSON/20-113557

PUBLIC HEARING – DITCH J12

24-JV-21-39 – SUMMONS

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 3 new cases in Freeborn County; active cases hover in mid-50s

News

Wind chill warning issued as wind chills expected to reach 40 below

Cops, Courts & Fires

Report: Police granted clinic shooting suspect gun permit

BREAKING NEWS

Senate acquits Trump of incitement; Trump cheers his acquittal

News

Bill proposes assistance for firefighters battling cancer, heart disease

Arts & Culture

New virtual FCAI art exhibit showcases “Maskerpieces”

News

‘Neat to see this coming together’

Arts & Culture columns

This Week in History: Tigers clinch their 26th Big Nine wrestling championship in 2011

Education

Hawthorne star class

Education

Campus notes: Area college students receive honors

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Grateful for everyone doing their part

News

Minnnesota, federal income tax filing season opens

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County dissolutions: December 2020 and January 2021

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 26

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 25

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 22

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 21

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 20

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 18

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 14

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 13

News

Streets to reopen, memorial to stay at thesite of George Floyd arrest in Minneapolis