COVID-19 update: 3 new cases in Freeborn County; active cases hover in mid-50s

Freeborn County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic to 2,711.

One new case was also added to the county from another county.

Of the total cases, 56 are considered active.

No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.

Statewide, 964 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the county’s 472,791 total cases since the start of the pandemic, of which about 14,000 are considered active and 326 are hospitalized, including 73 in intensive care.

Seven new deaths were reported across the state from six counties. The people who died ranged in age from late 40s to early 90s. Three resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The state has now had 6,369 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 4,014 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,174 total cases

• Mower County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 3,935 total cases

• Steele County; five new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 2,940 total cases

• Waseca County: four new lab-confirmed cases; 2,025 total cases

